Angola: Snake Kills Tamer During Show in Andulo

9 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Andulo — A snake tamer died Sunday, in the municipality of Andulo, province of Bié, after being bitten by a snake, during a show promoted by him.

The fact was advanced today, Monday, to Angop, by the doctor Carlos Vicente having mentioned that the 36-year old victim was still taken to the Municipal Hospital of Andulo to be assisted, but ended up dying in the middle of the journey.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred when the snake tamer, also known as "King of the Mountains", presented tricks in a show with a poisonous snake called "eulu-linene", which stung the victim in one of the arms.

They said that, after the bite, the "King of the Mountains" refused any medical assistance and continued with the show, held in the Chivili neighborhood, on the outskirts of the city of Andulo.

The source stated that, hours after the bite, the arm of the "King of the Mountains" ignited and asked for help, having been transported to a hospital in the region, but it was too late to be saved, "he died before reaching the hospital".

The elderly Bernardo Nicolau made known that the snake known as "eulu-linene" belongs to a highly poisonous species, its bites are deadly, if the victim does not receive medical attention urgently.

