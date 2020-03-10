Zimbabwe: Professor Murwira Defends Tuition Fees

9 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwirw

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira has defended the recently announced tuition fees for universities saying they were reasonable and commensurate with newly adjusted salaries for civil servants.

Prof Murwira said it was critical for Government not compromise the quality of education by making populist decisions that would in the long run destroy the education system in the country renowned for higher standards.

The minister said this today while giving oral evidence before Parliament's portfolio committee on Higher and Tertiary education who wanted to know the impact of the recently announced tuition fees pegged at between $3 500 and $5 000.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.