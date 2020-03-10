Southern Africa: Nambia Hosts ECF-SADC Executive Meeting

9 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Is Hosting the Bi annual meeting of the Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC countries (ECF-SADC from 9 to 12 March in Swakopmund.

Namibia currently holds office as Executive Chairperson of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC countries (ECF-SADC). The meeting will be attended by delegates from different SADC Member States Electoral Management Bodies comprising of Chairpersons, Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers.

ECF-SADC is an independent organization comprising of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in the SADC region and a Secretariat which is based in Gaborone, Botswana.

The ECF-SADC has been in place since July 1998 and is composed of 15 Electoral Management Bodies from the SADC member States. These are: Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Amongst its objectives, the ECF-SADC strives to strengthen co-operation amongst Electoral Commissions in the Southern African Development Community; and promote conditions conducive to credible and transparent elections in countries in the SADC region.

