Southern Africa: Nambia Hosts ECF-SADC Executive Meeting

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Is Hosting the Bi annual meeting of the Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC countries (ECF-SADC from 9 to 12 March in Swakopmund.

Namibia currently holds office as Executive Chairperson of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC countries (ECF-SADC). The meeting will be attended by delegates from different SADC Member States Electoral Management Bodies comprising of Chairpersons, Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers.

ECF-SADC is an independent organization comprising of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in the SADC region and a Secretariat which is based in Gaborone, Botswana.

The ECF-SADC has been in place since July 1998 and is composed of 15 Electoral Management Bodies from the SADC member States. These are: Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Amongst its objectives, the ECF-SADC strives to strengthen co-operation amongst Electoral Commissions in the Southern African Development Community; and promote conditions conducive to credible and transparent elections in countries in the SADC region.