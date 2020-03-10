Zimbabwe: EU Demands Answers From Govt Over Missing Activist

9 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The European Union (EU) has called on the government of Zimbabwe to dig deep into the issue of the missing political activist, Itai Dzamara who was abducted by suspected state security agents five years ago.

Posting on Twitter, EU demanded justice for one of fiercest critic of late former President Robert Mugabe.

"Five years after his abduction, Itai Dzamara remains missing. We call on Govt to shed light on his fate & serve justice, and to tackle all human rights violations decisively, in line with #Zimbabwe's repeated commitment to human rights, freedoms & national healing. #EU4democracy, " reads the tweet.

Itai Dzamara, a Zimbabwean journalist-cum-political activist was famous for his 'Occupy Africa Unity Square' campaign against the then government of Mugabe.

On Monday, Sheffra Dzamara, wife to missing pro-democracy campaigner submits a letter to President Mnangagwa protesting that her husband "cannot go unaccounted for just like that", appealing for help to get answers on Itai's whereabouts.

Some of the activities Dzamara engaged in before his disappearance includes the October 2014 incident when he hand-delivered petition to Mugabe asking him to step down. Soon after, he began the 'Occupy' campaign with some colleagues.

On the morning of 9 March 2015, Dzamara was reported abducted by five unidentified men while at a barber shop in Harare's suburb and he remains missing to this day.

On 30 May 2016, Dzamara's brother Patson Dzamara revealed at a press conference that Itai Dzamara had been abducted by military intelligence. He also released a picture showing Itai Dzamara in captivity which he claimed he'd been given by insiders of the military intelligence.

