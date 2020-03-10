Angolan President Stresses Women's Action As Factor of Peace

9 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, considered women a source of life and a factor of peace, for the role she plays in education and in promoting the values of civism, ethics and respect for others.

In a message of congratulations on the occasion of the International Women's Day, which was celebrated last Sunday, João Lourenço highlighted the figure of the Angolan woman, for her action in the context of the country's recent history. In the message to which ANGOP had access, the Angolan statesman makes reference to the brilliance and commitment of women in the tasks for the construction of a modern and prosperous society. "We have to assume that there is still a long way to go for women to fully achieve all their rights", the note states. In the document, the President of the Republic states that he has the honour, on behalf of the Executive and on his own, to congratulate women and Angolans in particular, on 8 March.

For the Head of State, on this date it is imperative to recognize the struggle waged by women over the time, against gender discrimination, for the right to dignity and the recognition of her qualities as a human being equal to others. He ends by wishing all women all the best.

