Namibia: Gender Parity Makes Business Sense Economical, Says Multichoice MD Roger Gertze

Gender parity not only makes business sense economically, but is also part of MultiChoice' succession planning, learning and development agenda said MultiChoice Namibia's Managing Director Roger Gertze in light of International Women's Day on Sunday, 08 March.

"MultiChoice's role as the most loved storyteller ties in strongly with #GenerationEquality as we are deeply invested in seeing personal, social and economic growth in our internal and external communities," said Gertze.

From a customer first approach, the video entertainment company rewarded female customers who visited their branches across the country with a small token of appreciation.

"MultiChoice believes that although we are championing an important cause, there is still a lot of work we need to do to ensure that gender equality is accomplished. Bearing this in mind, we are further committed to promoting awareness of gender equality through various interventions it is still up to us to play a championing role," said Gertze.

This year, the theme of International Women's Day is aligned to the 2020 UN theme 'I Am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights' which was established to celebrate the milestones women have achieved worldwide.