Sudan: Public Prosecution Announces Start of Investigations in Targeting of Hamdouk's Convoy

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution has announced the start of investigations into targeting the Prime Minister's convoy in order to arrest the perpetrators.

The Public Prosecution affirmed in a press statement it issued today that targeting the Prime Minister's convoy is targeting all of the country's transitional constitutional system and has been professionally planned, whether in terms of time or place, and thus constitutes a crime against the state according to the provisions of Articles 50 and 51of the Criminal Law, 1991, Terrorism Act, 2001 and Arms and Ammunition Act, 1986.

The statement pointed out that the Public Prosecution began investigations, and the Attorney General was present at the scene of the events, and the Police Evidence Department and all relevant state agencies continue the procedures of criminal investigation and search to arrest the perpetrators.

It indicated that as of December 18, 2018 and until the fall of the previous regime, all marches were peaceful and the country did not witness within thirty years any act of bombings and for the first time, this phenomenon begins after the fall of the former regime.

The various state agencies will continue to investigate, monitor, and counter any terrorist act with the necessary firmness in accordance with the provisions of the law, the statement said, adding that The Public Prosecution will continue with courage and professionalism, investigations into all cases of the symbols of the previous regime, especially cases of violence, extrajudicial killing, crimes against humanity, and the practice of killings, imprisonment, and terrorism that occurred in the face of peaceful demonstrators.

The Public Prosecution called on all citizens to exercise the necessary awareness and report any suspicious movements.

The statement said that terrorists have no morals and no values and they are humane, morally and socially rejected, adding that dismantling terrorist organizations and their cells is a priority for the police and security services and all relevant state agencies.