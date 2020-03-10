Sudan: Public Prosecution Announces Start of Investigations in Targeting of Hamdouk's Convoy

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution has announced the start of investigations into targeting the Prime Minister's convoy in order to arrest the perpetrators.

The Public Prosecution affirmed in a press statement it issued today that targeting the Prime Minister's convoy is targeting all of the country's transitional constitutional system and has been professionally planned, whether in terms of time or place, and thus constitutes a crime against the state according to the provisions of Articles 50 and 51of the Criminal Law, 1991, Terrorism Act, 2001 and Arms and Ammunition Act, 1986.

The statement pointed out that the Public Prosecution began investigations, and the Attorney General was present at the scene of the events, and the Police Evidence Department and all relevant state agencies continue the procedures of criminal investigation and search to arrest the perpetrators.

It indicated that as of December 18, 2018 and until the fall of the previous regime, all marches were peaceful and the country did not witness within thirty years any act of bombings and for the first time, this phenomenon begins after the fall of the former regime.

The various state agencies will continue to investigate, monitor, and counter any terrorist act with the necessary firmness in accordance with the provisions of the law, the statement said, adding that The Public Prosecution will continue with courage and professionalism, investigations into all cases of the symbols of the previous regime, especially cases of violence, extrajudicial killing, crimes against humanity, and the practice of killings, imprisonment, and terrorism that occurred in the face of peaceful demonstrators.

The Public Prosecution called on all citizens to exercise the necessary awareness and report any suspicious movements.

The statement said that terrorists have no morals and no values and they are humane, morally and socially rejected, adding that dismantling terrorist organizations and their cells is a priority for the police and security services and all relevant state agencies.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.