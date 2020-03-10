Sudan: Delegations to Juba Peace Talks Condemn Terrorist Attempt Against Hamdouk

Juba — Delegations to Juba peace negotiations condemned the assassination attempt against the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk.

Member of the Sovereign Council and member of the Goversnemnt delegatzion for the negotiations Let. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi said in a press statement following between parties to the negotiations ixn Juba, South Sudan that they have tackled the preliminary official information coming from Khartoum which indicates unequivocally that attempt of targeting the Prime Minister was afull terrorist operation.

He said the parties to peace process affirmed that Sudan and its people would confront such act with unity for, he explained , no place for terrorism in Sudan , in the past and in the future , as it it stemmed from values and morality , religions and heritage of our people and that the glorious December revolution was an uprising for ending terrorism.

Let. Gen. Kabashi said the delegations for peace process condemn with all possible terms this plot and we face this incident as united and that it would motivate us to speed up peace process , which, he explain, was a key for fighting terrorism and political violent and an avenue for building the citizenship-based civilian rule which could be blocked by terrorist and violent attempts , which, he called, a coward attempt which ahs nothing to do with our people and its traditions.

He said the parties to the peace negotiations urged all Sudanese civilian and military- to collectively confront the terrorist attempts, not pass a chance for enemies of Sudan and complete goals of the glorious December revolution.

The member of the Sovereign Council concluded that citizen' security, achievement of comprehensive peace , solving the living difficulties and building a democratic state would remain our main objective.