Sudan: Juba Forum Peace Negotiations Extended

Juba, March, 9 (SUNA) - The South Sudan Mediation in Sudan Peace Process has announced, on Monday, a one-month extension for the Sudanese peace talks between the government and the armed struggle movements started from March. 9 until April.9.

The extension decision was signed by the Member of the Soereign Council, Lt. General, Shamseddin Kabashi, for Sudan government, the leaders of the Revolutionary Front Factions, for the front and the Chief Mediator, Tot Galwak signed for the mediation.

The announcement followed the comprehensive meeting held by the mediation, in Africa Palm Hotel, in Juba between the concerned parties in the presence of the the UN and the international observors.