Angolan Government Grants 155 New Scholarships

Luanda — Angola's Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, Sunday announced the Government plan to grant155 new scholarships - 50 percent are women - in master's, PhD and post-doctorate courses.

Carolina Cerqueira announced this at the International Women's Day on March 8, promoted by Ministry of Family and Women promotion.

The official added that the move is part of the science and technology development programme.

Under the programme, the government has granted scholarships to at least 250 girls from the country's 18 provinces to attend technical courses and contribute to the reduction of school dropout rates and early pregnancy.

Angola is seeking to reach the gender quality of the enrolled students, by encouraging them to enroll in technical courses, such as engineering, new technologies and agriculture, forestry and fishing, the minister said.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, Angola wants to increase the representation of women and enhance their work, in order to show the world the advances achieved in the field of equity and gender equality.