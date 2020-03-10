Sudan: Red Sea Signs Agreement for Provision of Water and Electricity

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Red Sea state signed Monday an agreement for providing Port Sudan city with 10 German electricity generators, and two water stations from Zebra Company for Investment Services.

Governor of Red Sea state Meg. Gen. Hafiz al- Taj, indicated that the agreement aims to an early preparations for the summer season, commending big role played by the transitional government during its frequent delegations' visits to the state, and their understanding of its requirements and the needs of the city, particularly that related to country's main sea port, stressing continuous efforts of his government to provide better services.

The Director of Zebra Company, Beder Eddin Ali noted that work in the project will start within a week, indicating that by completion of installations the city of Port Sudan would become one of the cities that enjoy excellent water and electricity services, stressing that the water stations will automatically be operated.

The Director of the Red Sea Ministry of Infrastructure, Baha'a Eddin al-Si'ir, said that the signing of the agreement represents an important step that would improve the water and electricity services in state.

