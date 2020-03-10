Sudan: Al Condemns Explosion Hit PM's Motorcade

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Arab L eague has condemned the terrorist bid that targeted the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk's motorcade in Khartoum Monday. The Arab League expressed shock over occurrence of such failed attempt of assassination of the Prime Minister

It renewed commitment to stand alongside Sudan during the democratic transition the country is experiencing and support all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability as well as confronting all threats targeting its safety, territory and well-being of its people.

