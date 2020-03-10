Sudan: ACHR Condemns Failed Assassination Attempt

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sweden-based African Center for Human Rights (ACHR) n condemned the failed assassination attempt that targeted the Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk on Monday.

ACHR said in statement signed by the Center Director Dr. Abdel Nasir that the ACHR followed up with great concern reports from Khartoum that the Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has subjected to a failed assassination attempt.

"This kind of acts was alien to Sudanese people, targeted progress of the democracy transition in the country, mixing political cards and creating sedition to undermine security and stability" the statement said.

The statement indicated that figure of Dr Hamdouk and the consensus made him to stand as one of symbols of the glorious December revolution.

The ACHR called people to exercise self-restraint and not directing accusations before the completion of investigations on ground that Sudan is located on a turmoil area and that requires adopting wisdom in dealing with such kind of incident.

