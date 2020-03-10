Sudan: Director of Investment Authority Praises the Role of Private Sector in Development

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Authority of Investment and Development of the Private Sector Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali has stressed the importance of resolving all problems and obstacles facing the private sector and creating favorable investment environment in coordination with the concerned parties. Dr. Heba lauded, during her visit and the accompanying delegation to the DAL Food Group on Monday, the role of the private sector, adding that DAL Group is a model for successful investment projects in the country. She pledged to provide all concessions and facilities to the DAL Group, calling for partnership between the public and private sectors in the process of sustainable economic development and working to attract more national investments to the country. The visiting delegation was briefed by the General Manager of DAL Food Group on the workflow of production lines. He explained that the factory used the latest technologies in the production of dairy and its derivatives with the scientific and high quality specifications. DAL Group General Manager added that the group has been working to increase production for the domestic self-sufficiency, revealing that the workforce is pure Sudanese nationals.