Sudan: Director of Investment Authority Praises the Role of Private Sector in Development

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Authority of Investment and Development of the Private Sector Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali has stressed the importance of resolving all problems and obstacles facing the private sector and creating favorable investment environment in coordination with the concerned parties. Dr. Heba lauded, during her visit and the accompanying delegation to the DAL Food Group on Monday, the role of the private sector, adding that DAL Group is a model for successful investment projects in the country. She pledged to provide all concessions and facilities to the DAL Group, calling for partnership between the public and private sectors in the process of sustainable economic development and working to attract more national investments to the country. The visiting delegation was briefed by the General Manager of DAL Food Group on the workflow of production lines. He explained that the factory used the latest technologies in the production of dairy and its derivatives with the scientific and high quality specifications. DAL Group General Manager added that the group has been working to increase production for the domestic self-sufficiency, revealing that the workforce is pure Sudanese nationals.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.