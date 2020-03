Khartoum — The Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Federation has issued a statement condemning the sinful attack on the motorcade of Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk.

The Federation expressed its denunciation of the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister, describing what happened as a terrorist act and a criminal method that targeted the Revolution, which was achieved through the struggle, sacrifices and blood of the people of Sudan to abort the path of change.