Sudan: Central Bank Governor Meets U.S. Treasury Delegation

Khartoum — The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) Professor Badr-Eddin Abdel-Rahman Ibrahim met, at his office on Monday, with the US Treasury delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, at their initiative, to find opportunities to help Sudan during this critical period.

The CBOS Governor briefed the delegation on the status of the bank's monetary policies, referring to the importance of consolidating the independence of the Central Bank. He urged the importance of accelerating the opening of the channels of external banking correspondence to receive remittances, investments and promote foreign trade, especially the restoration of the European export market, which was the largest trading partner before the embargo.

Meanwhile, the US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury suggested to the governor a visit to some American banks accompanying by representatives of banks to speak to the officials of those banks directly, explaining that any dealings with the American banks require a high commitment with governance standards, recommending the necessity to purify the transfers of money via the mobile phone, which lack adequate supervision.

The Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury pointed to the need to purify the financial system from any suspicions of money laundering and terrorist financing, calling for the creation of an investment space that is attractive to US partnerships and projects, particularly in the areas of oil and gold.

It is worth noting that the Central Bank of Sudan attaches great importance to the combating of money laundering and terrorist financing, as it has just finished preparing draft guidelines for raising the efficiency of non-banking financial institutions in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing; in preparation for the second round of mutual evaluation procedures.