Sudan: Central Bank Governor Meets U.S. Treasury Delegation

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) Professor Badr-Eddin Abdel-Rahman Ibrahim met, at his office on Monday, with the US Treasury delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, at their initiative, to find opportunities to help Sudan during this critical period.

The CBOS Governor briefed the delegation on the status of the bank's monetary policies, referring to the importance of consolidating the independence of the Central Bank. He urged the importance of accelerating the opening of the channels of external banking correspondence to receive remittances, investments and promote foreign trade, especially the restoration of the European export market, which was the largest trading partner before the embargo.

Meanwhile, the US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury suggested to the governor a visit to some American banks accompanying by representatives of banks to speak to the officials of those banks directly, explaining that any dealings with the American banks require a high commitment with governance standards, recommending the necessity to purify the transfers of money via the mobile phone, which lack adequate supervision.

The Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury pointed to the need to purify the financial system from any suspicions of money laundering and terrorist financing, calling for the creation of an investment space that is attractive to US partnerships and projects, particularly in the areas of oil and gold.

It is worth noting that the Central Bank of Sudan attaches great importance to the combating of money laundering and terrorist financing, as it has just finished preparing draft guidelines for raising the efficiency of non-banking financial institutions in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing; in preparation for the second round of mutual evaluation procedures.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.