Sudan: European Union Condemns Attempt Targeting Prime Minister Hamdouk

The European Union mission said in a statement Monday that the European Union condemns in the strongest terms the assassination attempt that took place Monday morning in Khartoum against the Prime Minister of Sudan, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk,

The EU mission statement stated that this appalling incident should not harm the ongoing efforts to build a stable, peaceful, just and free Sudan.

The European Union affirmed its firm stand in support of the Sudanese democratic transition and urged all Sudanese people to exercise utmost restraint and to use peaceful means to support their national aspirations for peace, justice and freedom for all.

The statement pointed out that the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Joseph Borrell Fontelles has expressed his shock when he heard about the assassination attempt against the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

According to the statement, Fontelles said that the European Union will continue to stand alongside Sudan to support the transition process, stressing that there shall not be possible step backward and that the ideals of the revolution must be preserved.