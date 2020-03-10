Sudan: Leyna Calls for Directing Voluntary Work to Serve Community

Khartoum — the Minister of Work and Social Development, Leyna al- Sheikh, has called for the direction of the voluntary work for the service of the community and real reform.

During her address, Monday, at Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum, to the workshop of the Institutional and Legal Reform for the Voluntary and Humanitarian Work, she emphisized the government committment to the reform and reconstruction of the institutions, besides putting an end to war and the establishment of a sustainable peace and development.

Minister Leyna al- Sheikh has commended all those who contribted to the organization of the worksho, expressing gratitude to the partners inside and outside the country, hoping for a fruitful outcomes from the workshop that would enable a real humanitarian work.