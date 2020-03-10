Namibia: Police Warn of Bogus Social Media Businesses

The police in the Otjozondjupa region have warned members of the public against depositing money into bank accounts of a businessperson they meet through a social media platform.

Regional police spokesperson inspector Maureen Mbeha on Thursday told Nampa in an interview that three people were conned through bogus business deals on their social media platforms. She said a woman allegedly lost N$20 000 on Tuesday after she made an electronic banking transfer to a suspected fraudster who had posted furniture for sale on social media.

The suspect allegedly posted fancy second-hand beds, lounge suites, televisions, dining tables and blankets for sale on social media on Tuesday, claiming the owner was relocating to Germany from his commercial farm between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja.

"A woman was lured by this post and she started communicating with him until she was convinced to transfer N$20 000," said Mbeha.

Immediately after the transfer of cash, the suspect withdraw the N$20 000 and switched off his cellphone, and the woman did not receive her furniture, Mbeha said.

She also said two male employees of a goldmine situated in the Otjiwarongo area also fell victim in January this year after they deposited money through an electronic banking system to purchase furniture advertised on social media.

"The first victim paid a deposit of N$3 000 for the goods, while the second one paid N$5 000 for the goods," Mbeha said.

After the deposits were paid, the cellphone of the bogus businessman who had advertised the furniture was switched off.

She said these three cases were reported to the police but no arrests have been made so far.

- Nampa