Nigeria: 'Sanusi On Exile, Won't Have Access to Visitors'

The Director-General of Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said yesterday that former Emir Sanusi II will not have access to visitors.

He also faulted criticisms of Sanusi's sympathisers who were advising him to jostle for the presidential seat in 2023.

In his official twitter handle @Dawisu, he said, "Clearly, some people are ignorant of how dethronement works. When an emir is dethroned, he is sent on exile to a remote location and will basically be under house arrest and won't have access to visitors. A person under this circumstance will be after his freedom and not the next election."