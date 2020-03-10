Mozambique: Collapse of Cabo Delgado Bridge Caused By Erosion

Maputo — The commission of inquiry set up by the Mozambican government to investigate the collapse of the bridge over the Montepuez river, in Quissanga district, on 27 December has concluded that soil erosion was the main cause, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The river had scooped out the soil from around two pillars on the southern side of the bridge. In December, large volumes of water swept down the Montepuez, carrying assorted detritus which struck the pillars. All this weakened the bridge, causing it to lose stability, and then to collapse on 27 December.

The Commission's conclusion rules out deliberate sabotage: there had been some suspicion that the terrorist groups which have been fighting against government forces in Cabo Delgado since October 2017 might have sabotaged the bridge. But the Commission found no evidence to back up this theory.

But Tiago Filipe, of the consultancy company that led the inquiry, pointed out that at the time of the collapse a heavy truck was crossing the bridge. This suggested that excessive weight was also a factor in the collapse.

The overloaded truck was the catalyst, but Filipe stressed it was not the underlying cause of the disaster. It merely worsened the already precarious state of the bridge, which was built over 40 years ago and has never undergone rehabilitation.

Although not all of the bridge fell, the Commission warns against any attempt to make use of the parts that survived. It believed the ideal solution would be to build an entirely new bridge, and completely remove the remains of the old one. The Commission also recommended controlling the weight of all vehicles using any new bridge.

The collapse isolated the northern districts of Cabo Delgado (Mueda, Muidumbe, Nangade, Mocimboa da Praia and Palma) from the provincial capital, Pemba, and from the south.

An attempt to set up an alternative crossing on an improvised causeway upstream from the collapsed bridge only worked for a few days in late January. But at the end of the month, the Montepuez rose again, and the waters swept over the causeway.

It was rebuilt and has been operating for the past fortnight. The causeway across the Montepuez is only a temporary measure. It can carry pedestrians and light vehicles, but nothing weighing more than 15 tonnes can use it.

Another bridge in a dangerous condition is the bridge that carries the main north-south highway (EN1) across the Lurio river, which forms the boundary between Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces.

A statement from the National Roads Administration (ANE) announced that, as from Monday, there is a 40 tonne weight limit n the bridge, and only one truck at a time may cross the bridge.