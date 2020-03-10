Namibia: 30 000 Register to Vote in By-Elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) says 29 177 people were registered as voters in the Otjiwarongo and Opuwo Rural constituency by-elections scheduled to take place today.

In a media statement issued on Thursday, the ECN said it had established 35 polling stations for Otjiwarongo where 21 786 voters were registered and 79 polling stations for the Opuwo Rural constituency with 7 391 voters.

"Preparations for conducting the regional council by-elections for the two constituencies are well on course," the statement said.

The Opuwo rural by-election was necessitated by the resignation of former constituency councillor Kazeongere Tjeundo in compliance with the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014 and the Constitution, to be a candidate for the National Assembly.

The Otjiwarongo by-election was necessitated by the death of councillor Julius Neumbo in an accident in December 2019.

Following the Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections last month that the ECN should not use electronic voting machines without a paper trail, the ECN will use ballot papers during the by-elections.

"ECN convened a meeting with the Political Party Liaison Committee authorised representatives on 14 February 2020 to discuss the method of vote casting during the Otjiwarongo and Opuwo Rural by-elections. Thirteen political party representatives unanimously agreed to the usage of manual ballot papers for the elections of the two constituencies," the statement reads. The ballot papers for the two constituencies were printed on 21 February 2020 after the approval and signing off of the sample paper ballot by representatives from contesting political parties and the independent candidate on 20 February 2020.

"The dispatching of election materials to the two constituencies was done between 4 and 5 March 2020. All sensitive election materials will be kept at the police stations in the respective constituencies until deployment of the teams commences," the statement said.

- Nampa