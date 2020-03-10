Zimbabwe: Itai Dzamara's Wife Petitions Mnangagwa Over Missing Activist

9 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

The wife of Itai Dzamara, Sheffra Dzamara, on Monday petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the abduction and disappearance of her husband on 9 March 2015.

Monday marks five years since the disappearance of the journalist-cum-human rights activist who went missing after he was abducted by suspected State security agents at a barber shop in Glen View, Harare.

In a letter she submitted at Munhumutapa government offices where Mnangagwa's offices are, Sheffra said she was caught between hope, grief and the pain of not knowing her husband's whereabouts.

"My name is Sheffra Dzamara, I am the wife of Itai Peace Dzamara who was forcibly disappeared on the 9th of March 2015 and still remains unaccountable for," the letter to Mnangagwa reads.

"I once wrote you a letter in 2018 and did not receive a response from your office. I then made that letter an open letter.

