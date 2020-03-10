Zimbabwe: Govt Insists All Suspected Cases Have Tested Negative

The government has advised the nation to keep calm, insisting the country had confirmed any COVID-19 cases to date.

This follows widespread rumors that government was covering up confirmed coronavirus cases including that of a Mutare woman who returned home from China, got admitted at Wilkins hospital before being discharged. The woman has since died but government insists all tests for corona-virus came out negative.

In a press statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care emphasized that all identified suspected cases have been appropriately followed up, tested and confirmed negative for coronavirus.

"Additional samples from all suspected cases are being sent for confirmation testing by the Reference Laboratory in South Africa. Again all the samples tested negative for coronavirus," government said.

The Ministry advised the nation to exercise good personal hygiene including frequent washing of hands with soap and water, covering of mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing as well as minimizing contact with people traveling from affected countries.