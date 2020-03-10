Malawi: Mob Burns to Ashes Vehicle Over Blood Suckers Fears

A mob in Mchinji has burnt to ashes a vehicle which was dumped in a village after running out of fuel, amid fears it may have been carrying blood suckers from nearby Zambia.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado said the vehicle had run out of fuel and the driver had gone to buy the fuel when the people burnt it at Swelera village in chief Simphasi's area in the district.

"People in the village thought the vehicle was carrying people on a mission to suck people's blood so they decided to buy the vehicle," he said.

At least 50 people have been killed in Zambia in blood sucking incidents which forced the country's First Lady to weep when she was live on television.

Kandiado said no arrests have been made so far.

The village is just a few kilometres from the border with Zambia.