Malawi: Mob Burns to Ashes Vehicle Over Blood Suckers Fears

9 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A mob in Mchinji has burnt to ashes a vehicle which was dumped in a village after running out of fuel, amid fears it may have been carrying blood suckers from nearby Zambia.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado said the vehicle had run out of fuel and the driver had gone to buy the fuel when the people burnt it at Swelera village in chief Simphasi's area in the district.

"People in the village thought the vehicle was carrying people on a mission to suck people's blood so they decided to buy the vehicle," he said.

At least 50 people have been killed in Zambia in blood sucking incidents which forced the country's First Lady to weep when she was live on television.

Kandiado said no arrests have been made so far.

The village is just a few kilometres from the border with Zambia.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.