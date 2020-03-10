Tanzania: JPM Tasks New Agriculture PS

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday swore in the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Gerald Kusaya, and tasked him to address various challenges facing the ministry, including the slow pace in executing irrigation projects.

The Head of State also tasked the PS to effectively supervise 23 institutions which are under the ministry of agriculture so that they can efficiently execute their duties for the benefit of Tanzanians, majority of whom depend on agriculture.

President Magufuli said that he appointed Mr Kusaya as PS due to his outstanding performance in leading a probe team to investigate cotton, cashew nuts, tobacco and sisal crops in the country.

Report released this week by the special team formed to investigate assets of the Tanzania Sisal Authority (TSA), that was privatised to Katani Limited Company unveiled arbitrary breach of contracts, misuse of public office and sickening thievery, including questionable public assets sell-offs to private investors among others.

The report which was presented to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa hinted that the company, among other things, criminally sold out some of the assets, including houses and farms.

According to the report, the company also lied on the amount of money that was obtained in the sales, which caused massive loss to the company.

As a result, the company failed to meet operational costs. Kusaya replaces Mathew Mtigumwe who will be assigned other duties within the Office of the Prime Minister.

A statement released yesterday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at the State House in Dar es Salaam said the ceremony was attended by top government officials and other dignitaries, including ministers, permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries, heads of defense and security organs.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli yesterday met a Ugandan delegation lead by Minister for Finance, Matia Kasaijana and Trade Minister Ms Amelia Kyambadde at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The delegation presented to President Magufuli a message from the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

It also commended Dr Magufuli for strengthening cooperation between the two countries and transforming Tanzania's economy.