Uganda: Five to Run for DP Presidency

Five people have so far declared interest to unseat the current Democratic Party president, Mr Norbert Mao, in the coming national delegates conference in Gulu District.

Those who declared their interest to contest include Lulume Bayiga (Former Buikwe MP), Samuel Lubega Mukaku (former Rubaga North MP contestant), Muwanga Kivumbi (MP Butambala), Brenda Nabukenya (Former Luwero Woman MP) and Mr Mao.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Mr Lulume said Mr Mao should not ask for another term because it would be a big discount of his self-proclaimed record as a principled leader.

"I believe that it's time for our party president to let go and pave way for another leader, and it's my time now to rise to the position of DP president," he said.

Dr Bayiga added that internally the party is suffering from financial impropriety which has caused discomfort among the contributors, adding that it is the right time to have new leadership.

"In 2015 party elections, Mr Mao asked delegates to grant him one more term for five years to accomplish his envisioned projects and thereafter pursue other agenda and we expect him to respect the delegate's decision," he said.

Dr Bayiga added that he is well-versed with the affairs of DP, its values, culture and written and unwritten norms.

He said DP is a party for peace, justice, transparency and freedom, adding that what is happening under Mr Mao's leadership is disappointing.

"The party needs creative and energetic leadership because currently its facing serious challenges which are impairing its outlook and functionality," he said.

Last month, Mr Mao announced his interest to contest as party president, saying the party needs someone who is ready to contest for national presidency.

"I am ready to contest and this is going to be my first term to lead DP because for the last 10 years, I have been in fights and resolving party feud," he said.

Mr Lubega said he is concerned about the direction in which the party is headed and the rate at which the Mao administration is losing direction; throwing their cherished values, principles and traditions out of the window.

"Our values include truth, justice, equality before the law, equity, pacifism, respect of rights and superior ideas, rule of law and constitutionalism, among others," he said.

Mr Lubega added that Mr Mao and some members of his administration are instead on a deliberate mission to serve own interests, by massaging the interests of the ruling NRM, than those of the wider membership, branches and organs of the party.

"DP members are sick and tired of the quartet's intermittent breach of the party's constitutional order and its unapologetic decision to sell the party's integrity, to the extent of using the regime's money, terror forces and poisonous influence...," he said.

Ms Nabukenya said Uganda is suffering from multiple institutional failure that needs to be addressed but DP under Mr Mao has not offered good leadership to liberate it.

"...(under Mao) the party now lacks the respect for our basic principles such as truth, justice and equality among others," Ms Nabukenya said.

Registration

Currently, countrywide registration of the party members is still going on and the party was supposed to hold its national delegates conference this month (March ) in Gulu but due to the infights which erupted during the countrywide party registration process, it was postponed until further notice.