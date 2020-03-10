Tanzania - Health Minister Refutes 'Fake News' Report on Coronavirus Case

7 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu termed the widely circulating report on the presence of a coronavirus case in Tanzania as fake news.

The report, posted on the website: https://mcmnt.com/ claimed that officials in Tanzania had confirmed a case of the disease in the country's capital city, Dodoma.

However, Ms Mwalimu posted on her official Twitter account refuting the report. "No case of coronavirus in Tanzania. That's fake news," she said, reposting the report.

The World Health Organization says African countries which have confirmed cases of patients infected with the COVID-19 are Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon.

