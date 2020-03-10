Liberia: Pres. Weah Sets up PACOC, Cabinet Endorses Wage Bill Control Measures

Monrovia, Liberia: President George M. Weah has appointed a special advisory committee to work with health authorities in a bid to support national prevention efforts against the Coronavirus disease.

The panel, dubbed the Presidential Advisory Committee on Coronavirus (Covid-19) PACOC, was set up following a special cabinet meeting held on Monday, March 9, to discuss a national strategy.

The committee will comprise relevant international institutions, including the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF and relevant government ministries and agencies. The group will serve as the overarching national steering body which will supervise the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia to ensure adequate measures to prevent the disease are strengthened.

Meanwhile, the government of Liberia and the World Bank have agreed to commit additional resources to the local prevention efforts. The World Bank Country Manager, Khwima Mthara, who attended the Meeting announced the institution's commitment of an initial US$20 Million.

Mthara said the amount which could be accessible in few weeks is likely to be increased based on the prevailing situation. The government of Liberia has also given initial funding to an emergency budget of U.S.$4 Million dollars which was submitted by NPHIL.

At Monday's meeting, the Wage Bill Control measures intended to clean GOL's payroll of ghost names was also endorsed. The measures will include the enforcement of the usage of National Biometric IDs by all government workers.

In a related development, President Weah has also mandated the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to present a comprehensive plan of action to the Cabinet. The Liberian Leader said the plan should include distribution expansion rollout, as well as clear timelines and communities expected to be electrified.