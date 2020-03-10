Liberia: Pres. Weah Sets up PACOC, Cabinet Endorses Wage Bill Control Measures

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
9 March 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia: President George M. Weah has appointed a special advisory committee to work with health authorities in a bid to support national prevention efforts against the Coronavirus disease.

The panel, dubbed the Presidential Advisory Committee on Coronavirus (Covid-19) PACOC, was set up following a special cabinet meeting held on Monday, March 9, to discuss a national strategy.

The committee will comprise relevant international institutions, including the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF and relevant government ministries and agencies. The group will serve as the overarching national steering body which will supervise the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia to ensure adequate measures to prevent the disease are strengthened.

Meanwhile, the government of Liberia and the World Bank have agreed to commit additional resources to the local prevention efforts. The World Bank Country Manager, Khwima Mthara, who attended the Meeting announced the institution's commitment of an initial US$20 Million.

Mthara said the amount which could be accessible in few weeks is likely to be increased based on the prevailing situation. The government of Liberia has also given initial funding to an emergency budget of U.S.$4 Million dollars which was submitted by NPHIL.

At Monday's meeting, the Wage Bill Control measures intended to clean GOL's payroll of ghost names was also endorsed. The measures will include the enforcement of the usage of National Biometric IDs by all government workers.

In a related development, President Weah has also mandated the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to present a comprehensive plan of action to the Cabinet. The Liberian Leader said the plan should include distribution expansion rollout, as well as clear timelines and communities expected to be electrified.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

More on This
Time Will Tell the Impact of COVID-19 on African Economies
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Rwanda Sets Up Test Lab as Africa Braces for Coronavirus
Will Coronavirus Force Nigeria to Review its 2020 Budget?
Coronavirus Has Africa Making Tough Business, Travel Calls
'Serious Losses' to South African Tourism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.