Nigeria: Turkish Airlines Suspends Flights to Nigeria Over COVID-19

Lagos — Turkish Airlines has announced the cancellation of all its flights to Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus.

The airline which flew in the current index case to Nigeria in a statement, said the cancellation of flights to its three destinations in Nigeria was to contain the spread of Coronavirus ravaging the world.

The statement explained that the cancellations will start for flights originally scheduled to arrive Lagos on March 17, 23 and 29th, and flights for Abuja scheduled for March 13, 16th, 20th, 25th, 27th and April 1, 2020.

Flights for Port-Harcourt will not operate on March 11th, 13th, 18th and 25th.

It would be recalled that the airline had conveyed the Italian man who brought the virus to Nigeria on February 25th.

Through him, the Federal Government has confirmed another case being one of the persons that had close contact with him at the Lafarge Company in Ogun State. Others are still undergoing isolation process.

Also, two passengers on board the flight have been declared wanted by the government as the addresses provided were said to be fake and they couldn't be traced.