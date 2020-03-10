Nigeria: Turkish Airlines Suspends Flights to Nigeria Over COVID-19

10 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Turkish Airlines has announced the cancellation of all its flights to Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus.

The airline which flew in the current index case to Nigeria in a statement, said the cancellation of flights to its three destinations in Nigeria was to contain the spread of Coronavirus ravaging the world.

The statement explained that the cancellations will start for flights originally scheduled to arrive Lagos on March 17, 23 and 29th, and flights for Abuja scheduled for March 13, 16th, 20th, 25th, 27th and April 1, 2020.

Flights for Port-Harcourt will not operate on March 11th, 13th, 18th and 25th.

It would be recalled that the airline had conveyed the Italian man who brought the virus to Nigeria on February 25th.

Through him, the Federal Government has confirmed another case being one of the persons that had close contact with him at the Lafarge Company in Ogun State. Others are still undergoing isolation process.

Also, two passengers on board the flight have been declared wanted by the government as the addresses provided were said to be fake and they couldn't be traced.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.