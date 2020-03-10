Tanzania: JPM Hailed for His Input Into Tourism Sector

Moshi — MANY changes in the tourism sector and increased wildlife and revenue are a result of creativity and innovations of President John Magufuli, it has been revealed.

They include increasing the number of national parks from 15 to 22, changing operations of Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) and other wildlife management institutions into paramilitary systems.

All this was said on World Wildlife Day held at the College of African Wildlife Management Mweka (CAWMMweka) grounds in Moshi Rural District, Kilimanjaro Region, by Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla.

World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate many beautiful and varied forms of fauna and flora and public awareness of the benefits their protection and conservation provides to people.

The theme of World Wildlife Day 2020 is 'Sustaining all life on Earth'.

It encompasses all wild animal and plant species as a component of biodiversity, as well as the livelihoods of people, especially those living near game reserves and national parks.

It aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 1, 12, 14 and 15 and their commitments to alleviating poverty, ensuring sustainable use of resources and conserving life both on land and below water to halt biodiversity loss.

Dr Kigwangalla praised President Magufuli for the cooperation he gives to the ministry that has resulted in great achievements.

"President Magufuli has done a lot in identifying potential areas for improvement and this has enabled us to make great strides," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel Ecotourism By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister noted that as a result of cooperation the number of national parks in the country had increased from 16 in 2015 to the current 22, a move that he said had boosted revenue of the tourism sector through national parks.

"The increased number of national parks translates into increased number of wildlife. A countrywide crackdown on poaching has resulted in an increase in the number of wildlife, thanks to unswerving support of President Magufuli," he said, adding that President Magufuli had also made a significant contribution, including the advice that led to the changing of Tanapa into a paramilitary system, contributing significantly to a decline in poaching activities in the country.

However, he said poaching remained a challenge in the country that needed to be addressed on a regular basis.

"To strengthen ourselves in the fight against poaching, I would advise all institutions under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to purchase at least one helicopter and drones to enhance security and the protection of wildlife and other natural resources."