Tanzania Gender Balance Goal 'On Track'

Dar es Salaam — The government says it can see light at end of the tunnel in its endeavour to cut the gender inequality gap in key decision-making positions.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan says ongoing efforts to boost girls' attainment in higher education levels will ultimately cut the country's gender gap.

Currently, only 126 members of parliament are women, equivalent to 36.7 percent of the total number of legislators in Tanzania mainland.

In addition, women also account for 38 percent of lawmakers in Zanzibar House of Representatives.

"The number of women in the parliament is higher than 30 percent, an average rate set by Southern African Development Community (Sadc). It ranks second in the East African bloc after Rwanda," she said.

Data shows that only 25 of all women MPs in the parliament were elected while 114 were in the legislative house as nominated and on special seats' basis.

"The number of women in the parliament as increased from only 27 in 1995 to current 216. However, we still need more to be elected from their constituencies and not rely on special seats," she said.

At judiciary level, according to Ms Suluhu, there are seven women judges out of 21 (equivalent to 38 percent) in the court of appeal and only 27 women judges out 72 judges (30 percent) in the high court.

She added that only 18 percent of the ministers are women and 33 percent are deputy ministers.

Again, Tanzania has a deputy speaker of the national assembly of Tanzania Dr Tulia Ackson and that of Zanzibar House of Representatives Mgeni Hassan Juma.

But with President John Magufuli's free education policy, the government is optimistic that with a rise in the number of well-educated girls, the number of women in key decision making positions will rise.

Ms Suluhu said since school fees and contributions were abolished, the number of primary and secondary students raised.

Number of primary students increased from 8.2 million pupils in 2015 to 10.1 million pupils in 2018 while in secondary level (form one to form four) the number went up from 1.77 million to 1.92 million in particular period of time. Ms Gertrude Mongella - secretary general of the historic Beijing Conference, and former President of the Pan-African Parliament - said the abolition of school fees and other contributions attracted more parents to send girls to school.

"Back in the old days, girls were not sent to school with an excuse of the costs to pay school fees and other contributions. Parents told us to wait for marriage while the little amount accumulated were used to take boys in schools," she said.

In another development, the Simiyu regional commissioner (RC), Antony Mtaka, called upon international organizations to relocate their funds for supplying contraceptives to girls to be used in building girls' dormitories.

"Global organizations are doing good job on providing seasonal medications to prevent unintended pregnancies. But I request them to invest their money in building girls dormitories because it is rare to find a girl who completed university having ten children," he said.