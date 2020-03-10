Tanzania: Over 60 Million Children to Benefit From Early Learning Programme

OVER 60 million children in Africa will benefit from a Tanzanian nongovernmental organisation known as Ubongo Limited which runs children's early learning programme by using cartoons.

The revelation was made in Dar es Salaam yesterday at a 'Building Brains' by Ubongo Limited Co-Founder Nisha Ligon, who is also its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), adding that they had several programmes, including Mama Ndege and Bush Baby programme, widely watched on the African continent

Coinciding with their annual report of 2019 she said by 2025, the programmes would the continent's household name, simply to educate children.

Ms Ligon noted that there had been remarkable progress in children's learning approaches since the programme started in 2014 using the media and different technologies.

"Our audience has reached 17 million as viewers on a monthly basis from an average of one million in 2014 and our brands have become truly multi-platform with learners joining us across TVs, radios, apps, interactive voice response and YouTube.

"We are setting ambitious goals to make effective edutainment freely available to all children in all countries in sub-Saharan Africa over the next five years.

Equally, sales have increased as we plan to hit over 60 million children by 2025 with our vision of equipping Africa's next generation with a sound educational foundation, critical skills and positive mindsets," said the CEO.

According to her, there are 500 million children in Africa to date and almost 50 million more are born every year.

She said viewers in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, the Ubongo programmes had improved their quality of children's lives with different seven languages being used to reach them.

For her part, Ms Aneth Ngongi, a learning programme researcher in Tanzania said they had been applying geopol and a digital platform to get their data by reaching people they targeted in their places of residence, adding: "Before making any content the programme goes through curriculums to find out where the gaps are and work on them."

"About 90 per cent of parents in Tanzania and Uganda believe that Ubungo edutainment is helping their children to achieve their dreams and aspirations. Our latest research on the impact of an educational media intervention to support children's early learning in Rwanda found that children, who watched Akili and Me programme in Kinyarwanda achieved significant learning outcomes in pre-literacy and motor skills."

She said Ubongo had recently introduced a new programme called 'Akili Family Tunakujenga' a caregiver brand that empowered parents and guardians to support children's cognitive development and wellbeing at home, with public service announcements, videos, social media tips, worksheets and more.

"In 2018/19, Ubongo partnered with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to bring Tunakujenga videos and games to families in refugee communities by focusing on crafted content for families in Nyarugusu Camp in Kigoma Region.

"We are in this year focusing on some key themes, including disability awareness and inclusiveness, children living in crisis zones, communicable diseases and more economic empowerment," said Ms Ngongi.

Head of Production Ubongo Learning Amani Mkamba said in 2018, the programme worked with SPRING to create three episodes on financial literacy.

The episodes aired last year and quantitative research was conducted in Tanzania and Kenya to see the effects of the episodes on girls' knowledge, attitudes and behaviour towards saving, budgeting and earning.

"The research found that episodes encouraged wellbeing for girls by developing skills for them to apply in their lives and increase their confidence in life," said Mkamba.

Ms Winnie Mollel, a parent, said she learned several things she was capable of teaching her children to be role models in society.

"Like four years ago, I got tired of seeing my daughter watching content on Youtube that never represented her identity.

But, now I am proud of Ubongo for creating a high quality, and really engaging educational platform for our children and us parents," said Ms Mollel.