Kenya: Kimani Named NOC-K Conditioning Consultant

Nairobi — Experienced Geoffrey Kimani has been unveiled as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Strength and Conditioning lead consultant for Team Kenya, with the main assignment being the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kimani, who has vast knowledge in the sector having worked with the Kenya Sevens team for a long period, will also be tasked to training national team coaches who have their teams already qualified for Olympics.

The development is part of the strategic objective of NOC-K under Elite Athlete Development programme that will see Kimani render his services for ten months.

"National Olympic Committee of Kenya's main projects this year are Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Capacity Building. Through this program we will address both. We will work with qualified Olympic teams to enhance their training as well as national coaches to train them on Strengh and Conditioning," NOC-K acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku announced.

