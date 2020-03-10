South Africa: High Court Sets Aside Mkhwebane's CR17 Donation Report in Scathing Judgment

10 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kyle Cowan

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which it was found that he deliberately misled Parliament about a donation to his ANC presidential (CR17) campaign.Mkhwebane's findings included material errors in law, a full Bench of the court ruled. Furthermore, the court found she did not have jurisdiction to investigate the funding of the CR17 campaign.

A full Bench of the court handed down judgment on Tuesday .

The court ruled her findings included material errors in law. Furthermore, the court found she did not have jurisdiction to investigate the funding of the CR17 campaign.

The court set aside the July 2019 report and the remedial actions contained in the report.

This included remedial actions directing the speaker of Parliament and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to conduct further investigations - which included "instructing" NDPP Shamila Batohi to investigate "suspicions of money laundering" and instructing National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to refer Ramaphosa's non-disclosure of donations to the joint committee on ethics, as well as directing Ramaphosa to declare all the donations to the CR17 campaign.

The court also set aside the finding that Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members Ethics Act by failing to declare the donations to Parliament, and it ruled that he had received no personal financial benefit and was not obliged to declare.

The court found Mkhwebane displayed a "complete lack of basic knowledge of the law and its application" and further, in a scathing judgement, called some of her findings "unfathomable".

Two complaints

Mkhwebane was also ordered to pay Ramaphosa's costs on a punitive scale.

The report followed an investigation by Mkhwebane, which was initiated after two complaints from opposition party leaders - former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

On 8 November 2018, Maimane asked Ramaphosa about a R500 000 payment which was believed to have made to his son, Andile, by corruption-accused company Bosasa.

Ramaphosa responded that he was aware of Andile's contract with Bosasa and that he had been assured that it was above board.

A week later, Ramaphosa addressed a letter to Modise when he was alerted that the bank account in question, named by Maimane and contained in an affidavit by former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter, actually belonged to the CR17 campaign.

The court also commented on Mkhwebane's apparent failure to address part of the Shivambu complaint, which called on the Public Protector to determine whether Andile Ramaphosa did, in fact, have a contract with Bosasa.

The court found it strange that Mkhwebane had made no mention of this in her report.

News24 found that Ramaphosa Jr had had a contract with Bosasa, but was not completely honest about the full amount that he was paid.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.