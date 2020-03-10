Liberia's Latest CCOVID-19 Advisory

10 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO) institute several advisory for people who might undergo precautionary observation on the Coronavirus or COVID-19 upon entering Liberia.

Among others, the advisory says only travelers who have critical functions in Liberia and are travelling from countries that have 200 or more cases of COVID-19 should enter the country at this time.

In an advisory posted on its official website Sunday, 8 March PHIL stresses that any person, who within 14 days before arriving in Liberia, has resided in a country that has reported 200 or more confirmed cases, will have to undergo Precautionary Observation (PO) under either of the following conditions:

Travelers whose embassies or missions have identified an isolated residence in Liberia that is verified by the PHIL health team will be taken to that identified place for the 14-day period of observation, and monitor their temperature twice daily.

Liberia has not reported any confirmed case of the virus, but Nigeria, in the subregion has reportedly suffered one death The advisory continues that affected embassies and/or missions will provide the names of those travelers prior to their arrival in the country to ensure a smooth entry process and the visitors will be given specific instructions on self-monitoring and reporting of symptoms should they arise."All other persons will be taken to the Star Base or other designated Precautionary Observation Center for 14 days", it adds.

As of March 5, 2020 these countries of interest requiring 14 days of observation include China (80,409 cases), South Korea (6,088 cases), Italy (3,858 cases), Iran (3,513), France (377 cases), Germany (349cases), Japan (317 cases), and Spain (200 cases).

Meanwhile, visitors coming to Liberia, who have been in countries with 50 to 200 confirmed cases (with infections that are widespread) in the last 14 days will be evaluated based on the specific geographical area they visited, according to PHIL.

It says PO will be instituted if they are from the region or state of the country with 100 or more confirmed cases. These countries include, USA (129 cases), Singapore (177 cases), United Kingdom (155 cases), Hong Kong (104 cases), Netherland (82 cases), Kuwait (56 cases), Australia (52 cases) and Malaysia (50 cases), respectively.

Visitors from countries with 15 to 50 cases will be documented and asked to do self-monitoring and report immediately to PHIL's emergency phone number (4455) if they experience any of the following symptoms: fever cough and respiratory distress, the advisory concludes.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.