Liberia: Sen. Saah Joseph Starts College Project in New Georgia

10 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph promises the people of Montserrado County that he will build four vocational colleges in the county, as he lays the first brick for a US$1.5M mini college in New Georgia.

Speaking over the weekend, Sen. Joseph said the project costs US$1.5M in total, including furnishing of the school.

According to him, the second mini college will be constructed in Bentol, the third in Mount Barclay and the fourth in District#17.

He adds that the land for the remaining three colleges have already been secured, noting that his gesture to the various communities is to help promote the Pro - Poor Agenda that government promised Liberian people.

The Montserrado County Senator explains that he has about 200 women that have signed up to work on the site and they will be paid.

Sen. Joseph tells a group of journalist that he's carrying on the vision of President George Manneh Weah, adding that these were the projects the President wanted to undertake when he was then Senator of Montserrado County.

Sen. Joseph has given his one year salary which amounts to US$90,000. He has added US$10,000 to start the foundation of the mini college.According to him, there are 200 pieces of computers already in his possession, with plan for computer to be taught in every class school.

The mini college will take an estimated 8,000 students of which 1,000 will be nursing students, 3,500 for the morning session and 3,500 for the afternoon session.

According to him, he has four high schools that have been in operation for about 10 years.

Gracing the occasion, the Acting Board Chair of the National Port Authority (NPA), Bishop Matthew Gueh donated 100 bags of cement to the project, thanking Sen. Joseph for a great initiative.The NPA Acting Board Chair who is also a resident of the community says he believes in education, adding that he served as principal for years.

Bishop Gueh continues that the vocational school will help the parents who cannot afford to send their children to school.Gardnersville Township Commissioner Rev. David Roberts contributed 50 bags of cement as his initial support to the construction of the mini college.By Ethel A. Tweh--Edited by Winston W. Parley

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.