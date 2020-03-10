Liberia: Sen. Saah Joseph Starts College Project in New Georgia

Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph promises the people of Montserrado County that he will build four vocational colleges in the county, as he lays the first brick for a US$1.5M mini college in New Georgia.

Speaking over the weekend, Sen. Joseph said the project costs US$1.5M in total, including furnishing of the school.

According to him, the second mini college will be constructed in Bentol, the third in Mount Barclay and the fourth in District#17.

He adds that the land for the remaining three colleges have already been secured, noting that his gesture to the various communities is to help promote the Pro - Poor Agenda that government promised Liberian people.

The Montserrado County Senator explains that he has about 200 women that have signed up to work on the site and they will be paid.

Sen. Joseph tells a group of journalist that he's carrying on the vision of President George Manneh Weah, adding that these were the projects the President wanted to undertake when he was then Senator of Montserrado County.

Sen. Joseph has given his one year salary which amounts to US$90,000. He has added US$10,000 to start the foundation of the mini college.According to him, there are 200 pieces of computers already in his possession, with plan for computer to be taught in every class school.

The mini college will take an estimated 8,000 students of which 1,000 will be nursing students, 3,500 for the morning session and 3,500 for the afternoon session.

According to him, he has four high schools that have been in operation for about 10 years.

Gracing the occasion, the Acting Board Chair of the National Port Authority (NPA), Bishop Matthew Gueh donated 100 bags of cement to the project, thanking Sen. Joseph for a great initiative.The NPA Acting Board Chair who is also a resident of the community says he believes in education, adding that he served as principal for years.

Bishop Gueh continues that the vocational school will help the parents who cannot afford to send their children to school.Gardnersville Township Commissioner Rev. David Roberts contributed 50 bags of cement as his initial support to the construction of the mini college.By Ethel A. Tweh--Edited by Winston W. Parley