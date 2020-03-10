Liberia: Rep. Koffa to Kickoff Coronavirus Awareness in Grand Kru County

10 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

In an effort to explain government's Pro-Poor Agenda to his constituents, ensuring development in all parts of his district and initiate early sensitization on the Conoravirus (COVID 19), Grand Kru County District#2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa announces a two-week constituency visit to the county.

According to the Office of Rep. Koffa, an advance team of the lawmaker was expected to depart Monrovia on Monday, March 9th, while Cllr. Fonati Koffa and entourage depart Monrovia this weekend.

Rep. Koffa chairs the Judiciary Committee of the House. He is also an executive of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

He is expected to officially begin the visit with a constituency meeting on Monday, March 16 in the compound of his residence in Sasstown with youth, women and elders to be followed by launch of sensitization and awareness on the Conoravirus.

The first project inspection will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at the GT Worjloh Elementary School in Sasstown, while on Wednesday, March 18, there will be a Constituency Visit at Jloh (Betu).

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

