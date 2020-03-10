Liberia: Heritage Schools Trains 65 in Classroom Management

10 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By William Q. Harmon

More than 65 school teachers have received training in classroom management as a way of enhancing service delivery in schools. The training was provided by the Heritage Schools System of Liberia in collaboration with the African Institute for Development Researcher (AIDER).

The training was also conducted during a workshop held in collaboration with AS Charitable Society, a reputable and high-impact local Non-governmental organization (NGO) in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. The training took place at the newly constructed Heritage Schools Complex in JJY Community.

The workshop was facilitated by Mory Sumaworo, Ph.D., a Liberian academic, researcher and an entrepreneur who is the founder of AIDER.

The theme of the training was "Effective Classroom Management for Quality Learning Outputs" . Attending the workshop were school administrators from various institutions in Montserrado, Margibi and Bong counties.

Opening the training, Dr. Sumaworo said education is important for sustainable development and shared prosperity, which cannot be achieved or attained in the absence of qualified instructors and teachers.

According to Dr. Sumaworo, the training was organized to "equip teachers with basic skills to tackle the current decline in the quality of education across the the country. In addition, teachers were trained on strategies that would enhance their skills in classroom management, scheme of work, lesson plans, among others."

Dr. Mory Sumaworo

"When we transform a teacher, we have transformed the entire society because the teacher is at the core of the knowledge delivery chain," he said.

Dr. Sumaworo urged the participants to use the knowledge gained from the workshop to improve their teaching method to provide quality education to their students.

Dr. Sumaworo said that HSSL is a subsidiary organizational body of the AS Charitable Society, and it currently supervises and manages 22 schools located in six counties with approximately 6000 students.

The AS Charitable Society is recognized as one of the most effective and high-impact local NGO in Liberia. It builds schools, digs wells with hand-pumps, catering orphans, venerable and fatherless children and other development and humanitarian projects. It was incorporated in 1995 by Shiekh/ Abubakar Sumaworo, the Grand Mufti of Liberia.

The attendants and participants requested a series of such workshop from Dr. Sumaworo and his team due to its importance in carrying out their jobs as teachers and school administrators.

Some of the topics covered were: Effective Teaching Methodology presented by Mr Mohamed Konneh a long-time classroom teacher with a Master's degree in Instructional Technology; The Role of Teachers' Personalities on Students' Performance and Learning Process, presented by Abass Kanneh, an experienced classroom teacher with a Master's degree in Education; Emboldening Morals Lessons into Classroom Activities, presented by Mr Isiaka Sumaworo, who also has a Master's degree in Education and--Collaboration among teachers in managing the Classroom", presented by Mr Musa Sheriff, a classroom teacher with a higher Diploma in Education.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.