South Africa: Cricketers Will Have Minimum Contact Because of Coronavirus

10 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

England's cricketers won't shake hands with opposing players, fans and administrators on their up-coming Sri Lanka tour. South Africa appear to be treading the same path when they meet India in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in India over the next nine days because of Covid-19. But is it enough?

Cricket is a game where sweat and saliva are used liberally. The ball is rubbed under a bowler or fielder's sweaty armpit or with globules of saliva to assist with the shining, and therefore swing, of the ball.

If one side of the ball is smoother and lighter than the other (a cricket ball is divided by a seam across its equator), the theory is that the rougher side drags more in the air. The smoother side endures less friction, allowing the ball to move through the air in the direction of the rough side.

For years teams have used all methods, both legal and illegal, to assist, speed up, or slow the natural degradation of the leather orb. But in a coronavirus (Covid-19) world, could it add to the problem of transmission?

Recent studies have shown that Covid-19 can persist for up to nine days on inanimate surfaces...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.