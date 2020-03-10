South Africa: Cricketers Will Have Minimum Contact Because of Coronavirus

analysis

England's cricketers won't shake hands with opposing players, fans and administrators on their up-coming Sri Lanka tour. South Africa appear to be treading the same path when they meet India in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in India over the next nine days because of Covid-19. But is it enough?

Cricket is a game where sweat and saliva are used liberally. The ball is rubbed under a bowler or fielder's sweaty armpit or with globules of saliva to assist with the shining, and therefore swing, of the ball.

If one side of the ball is smoother and lighter than the other (a cricket ball is divided by a seam across its equator), the theory is that the rougher side drags more in the air. The smoother side endures less friction, allowing the ball to move through the air in the direction of the rough side.

For years teams have used all methods, both legal and illegal, to assist, speed up, or slow the natural degradation of the leather orb. But in a coronavirus (Covid-19) world, could it add to the problem of transmission?

Recent studies have shown that Covid-19 can persist for up to nine days on inanimate surfaces...