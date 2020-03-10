South Africa: EFF's Godrich Gardee Resigns As an MP

10 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, now the head of international relations, has resigned from his role as a member of Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise's office confirmed that Gardee had submitted his resignation.

Gardee refused to comment when asked about the development.

The senior EFF member recently qualified as a lawyer - and last week the party's president, Julius Malema, tweeted that Gardee had started working as a candidate attorney.

The former secretary-general had been lambasted for being divisive by some party members in the lead-up to the EFF's second elective conference.

Some expected Gardee to leave the party after he was not re-elected as a leader. However, he was given the task of helping to establish the party's footprint outside of the country, hence his role as head of international relations.

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said Gardee was now working full time as a candidate attorney at Mabuza Attorneys.

"It wouldn't be proper for him to be paid if he can't be there full time."

Pambo said Gardee remained a member of the EFF's central command team, the highest decision-making body.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

