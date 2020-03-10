South Africa: Vodacom to Reduce Data Prices in April

10 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

A report by the Competition Commission in December 2019 had recommendations on how service providers in the country could reduce data prices. Vodacom is the first to act on those recommendations.

Vodacom and the Competition Commission have reached a settlement agreement over the reduction of data prices, effective from 1 April 2020.

This agreement stems from recommendations made by the commission in a Data Market Inquiry report that was released in December 2019 which was particularly critical of Vodacom and MTN data prices.

The report stated that the structure of prices contained in headline tariffs for monthly data bundles were anti-poor insofar as the cost per megabyte for smaller volume bundles was higher than the cost per megabyte for higher volume bundles.

"The fact that the poor face such a bleak situation is a result of seemingly deliberate partitioning and price discrimination strategies adopted by Vodacom and MTN in South Africa and which they do not seem to adopt in other countries in which they operate," the report said.

Commissioner, Tembinkosi Bonakele, announced the terms of the agreement at the Tshedimosetso House in Tshwane.

"Vodacom has agreed to a multi-year substantial reduction of monthly data bundles across the board. As...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

