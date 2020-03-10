South Africa: Lions Release Star Flank Brink From Contract

The Lions' 2020 Super Rugby campaign took a hit on Tuesday with confirmation the union has released star loose forward Cyle Brink from his contract with immediate effect.

In a one-sentence press release signed-off by CEO Rudolph Straeuli, stated: The Lions Rugby Company will release Cyle Brink from his contract as requested by the player with immediate effect.

Brink, 26, is wildly expected to continue his career in England with Leicester Tigers.

Brink, who has been beset by injuries during his career, underwent an Achilles tendon operation in late January, ruling him out of action to date in this year's Super Rugby tournament.

The Lions are currently bottom of the SA Conference and 12th in the Overall standings.

They will next be in action against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, 14 March at 05:25 SA time.

