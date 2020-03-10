South Africa: Lions Release Star Flank Brink From Contract

10 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

The Lions' 2020 Super Rugby campaign took a hit on Tuesday with confirmation the union has released star loose forward Cyle Brink from his contract with immediate effect.

In a one-sentence press release signed-off by CEO Rudolph Straeuli, stated: The Lions Rugby Company will release Cyle Brink from his contract as requested by the player with immediate effect.

Brink, 26, is wildly expected to continue his career in England with Leicester Tigers.

Brink, who has been beset by injuries during his career, underwent an Achilles tendon operation in late January, ruling him out of action to date in this year's Super Rugby tournament.

The Lions are currently bottom of the SA Conference and 12th in the Overall standings.

They will next be in action against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, 14 March at 05:25 SA time.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.