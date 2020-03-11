Zimbabwe: Freeman Blasts Zimbabwean Musicians for Failing to Unite

10 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

ZimDancehall artiste Freeman has taken social media to share his thoughts on the lack of unity in the Zimbabwean music industry scene.

The HKD boss said on Twitter that the music industry was not a "Family" as music fans and artistes celebrate when a musician failed or was going through a rough musical career.

Freeman gave reference to the Nigerian music industry saying Zimbabweans should endorse and support artistes.

He stated: "ZimArtist ain't a Family! Seeing big Nigerian Artist endorsing each other but muno We celebrate and rejoice zvikanzi nhingi aFlopper or adzikira" showing his concern of disharmony in the music industry.

