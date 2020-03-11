Zimbabwe: Mai Titi Speaks On Her UK Tour

10 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

C omedienne Mai Titi has taken to Facebook to speak on her of her tour to the United Kingdom where she is currently touring with her boyfriend, Zizoe.

Mai Titi and Zizoe are currently on tour in the United Kingdom.

In the UK, the comedienne has been doing what she does best, performing and entertaining people in full packed shows over the last two weeks on her UK tour. She expected in Zimbabwe at the end in July.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Zizoe, has also been performing his own shows to packed crowds.

Watch:

