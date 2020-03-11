Zimbabwe: Zimra Opt for Out of Court Settlement in Tax Evasion Saga - Ginimbi

10 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Harare socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, better known as Ginimbi, has settled to make an out of court settlement with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in a case he is accused of evading paying tax to the revenue authority.

His lawyer, Jonathan Samkange told Harare senior regional magistrate, Hosea Mujaya that Kadungure intends to pay his debt to ZIMRA before he asked for a postponement of trial pending finalisation of the out of court settlement.

The case was postponed to March 20.

"We are working on having an out of court settlement and ZIMRA called my client this morning. They wanted to have a meeting at 10 am which we unfortunately could not have because we were appearing before this court," said Samkange.

However the court queried the communication after Prosecutor Andrew Kumire, who is handling the matter, prophesied ignorance regarding the out court settlement.

Allegations are that between February 2009 and May 2016, Kadungure allegedly made misrepresentations to ZIMRA that his company Pioneer Gases made total sales of $US2 777 678,13 although the total was $US9 092 951,51.

Court heard that Kadungure made the misrepresentation to avoid paying tax and ZIMRA was prejudiced $US417 940, 58.

The offence came to light when ZIMRA investigated the operations of Pioneer Gases and carried out a lifestyle audit on Kadungure.

On March 2, 2016, Kadungure told ZIMRA investigators that he owned a Domboshava residential property valued at $US200 000, a Rolls Royce, Bentley Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz S Class and BMW motor vehicles.

ZIMRA investigators asked Kadungure to prove the source of his income, but he failed to do so leading to his arrest.

Between January 2010 and December 2015, Kadungure did not declare sales made by his Pioneer Gases amounting to $US9 092 951.51 and concealed assets valued at $US1 191 713.45.

