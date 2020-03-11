Nigeria: Day After Removal As Emir, Kaduna Gives Sanusi New Appointment

The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was deposed as emir of Kano on Monday, into the board of KADIPA, its investment promotion agency.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said Governor Nasir El-Rufai approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA.

Established in 2015, KADIPA has led the investment drive of the state and anchored the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State World Bank recognition as the Number One place for doing business in Nigeria.

"Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State Government," Muyiwa Adekeye,special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

"Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles. Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development.

"The Governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which includes the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State. He disclosed that the external members have been carefully chosen to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

"The new board of KADIPA has the following members:

1. Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe Chairman 2. His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II Vice-Chairman 3. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Secretary to the State Government 4. Bariatu Y. Mohammed, Head of Service 5. Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser-Counsellor 6. Aisha Dikko, Attorney-General of Kaduna State 7. Idris Nyam, Commissioner, Business, Innovation & Technology 8. Fausat Ibikunle, Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development 9. Thomas Gyang, Commissioner, Planning & Budget Commission 10. Farida Dankaka, KACCIMA 11. Amal Hassan, Private Sector 12. Hafiz Bayero, MD, Kaduna Markets Development Company 13. Altine Jibrin, Director-General, KADGIS 14. Umma Aboki, Executive Secretary, KADIPA

"Malam Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his gratitude to members of the reconstituted board of KADIPA for agreeing to serve."