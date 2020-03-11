Nigeria: Day After Removal As Emir, Kaduna Gives Sanusi New Appointment

Photo: Premium Times
Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.
10 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was deposed as emir of Kano on Monday, into the board of KADIPA, its investment promotion agency.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said Governor Nasir El-Rufai approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA.

Established in 2015, KADIPA has led the investment drive of the state and anchored the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State World Bank recognition as the Number One place for doing business in Nigeria.

"Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State Government," Muyiwa Adekeye,special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

"Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles. Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development.

"The Governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which includes the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State. He disclosed that the external members have been carefully chosen to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

"The new board of KADIPA has the following members:

1. Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe Chairman 2. His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II Vice-Chairman 3. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Secretary to the State Government 4. Bariatu Y. Mohammed, Head of Service 5. Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser-Counsellor 6. Aisha Dikko, Attorney-General of Kaduna State 7. Idris Nyam, Commissioner, Business, Innovation & Technology 8. Fausat Ibikunle, Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development 9. Thomas Gyang, Commissioner, Planning & Budget Commission 10. Farida Dankaka, KACCIMA 11. Amal Hassan, Private Sector 12. Hafiz Bayero, MD, Kaduna Markets Development Company 13. Altine Jibrin, Director-General, KADGIS 14. Umma Aboki, Executive Secretary, KADIPA

"Malam Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his gratitude to members of the reconstituted board of KADIPA for agreeing to serve."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.