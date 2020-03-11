Kenya/Ghana: Ouma Names Harambee Starlets Line-Up for Ghana Showdown

10 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has named debutante goalkeeper Stella Ahono in the starting lineup for the Turkish Women Cup match against Ghana at the Gold City Sport Complex.

Ahono replaces Judith Osimbo between the sticks in the starting line up while skipper Dorcas Shikobe will continue marshalling the defensive line.

Mercy Airo and Sheryl Angach have been given the task of supplying the creativity the Starlets need in this encounter with Janet Bundi and Topista Situma leading the attack.

Star striker Jentrix Shikangwa will start from the bench. Starlets will be seeking to bounce back from their 5-0 defeat to Chile on Saturday when they take on the Ghanaians in an all-African affair. Starlets opened their Turkish Women Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland last week.

The match kicks off at 5pm.

Starin XI: Stella Ahono (GK), Nelly Sawe, Vivian Nasaka, Dorcas Shiveka, Dorcas Shikobe, Topista Situma, Mercy Airo, Sheryl Angachi, Lucy Akoth, Lydia Akoth, Janet Bundi

Substitutes: Monica Odato (GK), Judith Osimbo (GK), Jentrix Shikangwa, Purity Alukwe, Jane Njeri, Stella Anyango, Rachael Muema, Foscah Nashivanda, Sylvia Makhungu

