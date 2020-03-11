Kenya: Coronavirus - Kenya's Beach Volleyball Team Olympics Dream Shattered

10 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

The men's national men's beach volleyball team will not participate in this week's second phase of the Olympic Games qualifiers in Banjul, Gambia after all.

This follows government's directive against non-essential travel to countries considered as high-risk as the coronavirus epidemic continues to bite.

The Gambia's neighbours, Nigeria, recorded the first coronavirus case on February 25.

Kenya Volleyball Federation first vice chairman Charles Nyaberi confirmed the development saying, "We received the communication that the government had cancelled the trip and it's just not this discipline alone, but the directive cuts across.

It's unfortunate that the Coronavirus has denied the chance for our teams that might have qualified for the third round and gone all the way to the Olympics."

The pair of Enock Mogeni and Brian Melly, as well as experienced duo Ibrahim Oduori and James Mwaniki were scheduled to depart for the host nation on Wednesday for the qualifiers, that would have seen the top two nations proceed to the third and final round .

Kenya were to battle hosts and Africa Games champions Gambia, Mauritius, Botswana and South Sudan.

The national men's beach volleyball captain Odour termed the new development unfortunate.

"We don't have a choice. It's just unfair that all our hardwork and sacrifices during training had gone to waste, " observed Oduor. who doubles up as the Kenya Prisons captain.

Team coach Patrick Owino said, "As a player I failed to participate in the Olympics and I had hoped that this will be the perfect opportunity for me to grace the event as coach.

Unfortunately it wont come to pass. It's regrettable under this circumstances. The players are heartbroken and there is little I can do."

The women's team also failed to honour their event that ended last weekend in Abuja, Nigeria.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

