Kenya: Home Player Wins Johnnie Walker Title

Home player Ian Njoroge emerged as the 2020 Johnnie Walker Golf series champion by posting an excellent score of 44 in the grand finale staged the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club last weekend.

The handicap 17 Njoroge rolled in a total of 10 pars with seven bogeys and one double bogey. He won by a big margin of 10 points from Karen Country Club's Nelson Chek.

Leading the club members was Andrew Thuku on 39, one better than Watson Burugu who finished second while in third place was D. Musau on 37 points.

Kenya Railway Golf Club's J. Kaindi emerged the best guest with a score of 39 points, beating Kericho's Renaldo D'Souza by one point as K. Kiarie on 36 was third.

Former national ladies champion Mary Karano posted 38 points to claim the ladies title with Rachel Ndei in second place on 35 points.

Joseph Kagigite won the staff prize with a score of 34 points with the team title going to the team of Sahil Shah (36) Deep Shah (32) Karan Sanghani (31) and Bhavik Shah (27) making a total of 126 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Angelus Maina posted a total of 42 points to win the Lady Captain's Prize (Mary Muthoni).

Taking the men's title was Jessy Ndegwa who posted 38. The two nines went to D. Kamau on 23 and James Njogu with 20 points.

Summarised weekend results:

At Kiambu: Surveyors Golf Day: Men Winner Stephen Muhinja 70 nett, 2nd Caesar Mugo 72, 3rd Eng. Njoroge Kamunge 73, 4th David Kimani 73; Lady Winner Joyce Wanjiru 75, 2nd Jane Kanyi 81, Guest Winner Peter Wakaba 77; Nines; Mugo Kamau 33.5, Harrison Mwaura 34.5; Sponsors Winner Geoffrey Waburi 76 nett.

At Vet Lab; Kenya Diabetes Management Information Centre Charity Golf: Overall Winner: S. Bolo 40 points; 2nd Mary Karano 39, 3rd Isaac Makokha 38, 4th P. Ngugi 37, Lady Winner: Norah Njeri 34 pts.